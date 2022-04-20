'Mujhe bhaga ke le jaana': Woman writes message for lover on Rs 10 note; netizens ROFL moments begin

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VIPUL2777 Kusum's letter to Vishal is being widely shared on social media.

It's not been a long time ago when the tale of 'Sonam Bewafa Hai' began circulating on the currency notes in India. Once again a new story written on a Rs 10 note is going viral. Recently, a woman penned a note for her lover on a Rs 10 note, asking him to elope with her as she is going to get married soon. The image of the note which is going viral on social media reads, "Vishal, Meri shaadi 26 April ko hai. Mujhe bhaga ke le jaana, I love you. Tumhari Kusum." (Vishal, my marriage is fixed on 26th April, please run away with me. I love you. Yours Kusum).

A person who found the note with the message, shared it on Twitter hoping that Vishal will get the message. He wrote, "Twitter show your power…26th April ke Pehle Kusum ka yeh message Vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai (Before 26th April this message of Kusum must be delivered to Vishal…Two people in love must be united),” the user wrote. “Please amplify n tag all Vishal you know."

Take a look:

Kusum's note to her lover, Vishal has invited a meme fair on Twitter. Users are singing praises for her undying love and a desperate attempt, while some just can't stop laughing as they are finding the situation too amusing. A bunch of users are also praying for her to get the love of her life. Many users have requested the person to reveal Vishal's surname which is hidden in the picture.

Check out some of the most epic reactions: