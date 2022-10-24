Swiggy gives away discount coupon after Virat Kohli's heroic win against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SWIGGYINDIA Swiggy gives away a discount coupon after Virat Kohli's heroic win against Pakistan

As Virat Kohli has given us more reasons to celebrate this Diwali, the food delivery app Swiggy also created its own way of celebration. Taking to Twitter, a user named Sohini M shared a screenshot of the app. It can be seen that after the match, Swiggy created a coupon called, “KingKogli82." The uploader deemed this as “Super marketing". This victory will be remembered in the history of cricket. After Swiggy's sweet gesture, netizens are pouring their love to this innovative way to celebrate the victory.

The image has gone viral and managed to gather over 3K likes (at the time of writing). One of the Swiggy customers was not able to redeem the coupon and tweeted about the same, to this Swiggy responded, “We understand how you must be feeling. The coupon was available for the first 40 thousand customers which is now exhausted on first come first serve basis. Please don’t feel let down as we are sure our team will come up with more lucrative offers soon".

India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup at the MCG was one of the most historic matches in the history of cricket. Chasing Pakistan’s 160, Virat Kohli brought down the equation to 16 runs in the last over after he smacked Haris Rauf for two back-to-back outrageous sixes on the last two balls of the penultimate over. A 13 off 3 was needed by India to emerge victorious. This is when Kohli smacked a high-waist ball for a six and immediately looked at the umpire.

The Indian skipper slammed an unbeaten 82 in 53 deliveries that included six boundaries and four maximums. The 33-year-old smacked two outrageous sixes against Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the penultimate over that kept India in the hunt. Mohammad Nawaz failed to hold his nerves in the dramatic last over as India sealed the match on the very last delivery bowled on the day. As a teary-eyed Kohli rejoiced in the special victory, an innings he later said was his best, captain Rohit Sharma rushed to the ground to lift the cricketer reminding everyone how much Kohli means to Team India.

