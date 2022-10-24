Black Adam Box Office: Dwayne Johnson starrer earns this much in India in 1st weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BLACKADAMMOVIE Black Adam movie has released in cinema halls

Black Adam Box Office: The superhero genre of films enjoys a dedicated fan base in India. Amid huge anticipation, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson starrer Black Adam was released in cinema halls in the country on October 20. The movie has already become Johnson's highest opener till now in the domestic market in the USA and had managed to get a decent opening in India as well. With a four-day weekend at hand, let's see how the latest Hollywood movie performed at the box office on the first weekend in India and how things are looking for it going ahead.

Black Adam 1st weekend business decent

Black Adam has been doing good business in Mumbai, Delhi and Southern states. Its collections in the first two days were well over Rs 11 crore. However, the earnings took a hit on Saturday and Sunday because of pre-Diwali festivities and the India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match. The film's collections in the northern region have been particularly lower because the Diwali fever is high. However, despite challenges, the film has managed to do business of well over Rs 23 crore in the first four days.

Bollywood releases to challenge Black Adam

Black Adam will be challenged by the Bollywood releases Ram Setu and Thank God from October 25 onwards. The new films have been eyed by the fans for the longest time and given the appeal of lead stars, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn respectively, and the genre of the films, Black Adam will face stiff competition from October 25 onwards when the latest releases hit the big screens.

Black Adam worldwide collections

Black Adam did business of USD 140 million worldwide in the opening weekend. The movie has been getting mixed reviews from critics but Johnson's appeal and the pull for the family audience have been witnessed globally. The movie performed especially well in markets where DC excels, including Latin America and parts of South East Asia, reported Deadline.

