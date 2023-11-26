EXPLAINED: What is Moye Moye trend and why is India obsessed with it?

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB TEYA DORA - DŽANUM, the music video is winning hearts

There's no denying that the internet is a crazy place, however, the cultural exchange on social media is nothing less than a stroke of luck. If you are an ardent Instagram user, you must have been introduced to the viral track, Moye Moye, by now. The song has pushed millions to wake from death and return to life as the platform is swamped with Moye Moye videos. If you are still wondering what is the trend all about, we are here to serve you with details.

Officially known as Dzanum, the song might sound like Moye Moye but is called Moye More. Crooned by Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora, the song has garnered more than 58 million views, during the time of writing this article, and over a million reels of the song have been shared on Instagram.

What is Moye Moye trend?

More means nightmare in Serbian. The music for the song has been given by Teya Dora and Luka Jovanović Luxonee, and the lyrics have been penned by Teya Dora and Slobodan Veljković Coby. DŽANUM opens with people holding guns, covered with snow. The video then shifts to Teya Dora whose eclectic voice at the backdrop of a sombre theme takes over.

Desis are adding their twist to the Moye Moye trend, which has triggered a meme frenzy on social media.

Watch here:

Dzanum's song English translation

Nobody wants my soul

Not for anything in the world

To try and heal my wound

Nobody wants my soul

As the night falls, the same dream comes back

Standing before me is a saint holding black linen

That voice is calling me into the grey sea

I have no luck, there's no salvation for me (There's no salvation for me)

Nobody wants my soul, nobody wants my pain

To get moved by my tears and for me to surrender to them

Nobody wants my soul, nobody wants my pain

On my pillow, restlessly, I dream of evil

Till the end of time, till the world ends

My fate is cursed

This soul has no home, this soul has no tone

Candles of a black dawn are burning, my nightmares

My nightmares, my nightmares

My nightmares, my nightmares

My nightmares, my nightmares

My nightmares, my nightmares

