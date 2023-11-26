Sunday, November 26, 2023
     
EXPLAINED: What is Moye Moye trend and why is India obsessed with it?

Moye Moye has taken over the internet leaving social media users no choice but to vibe with it. But, Indians are adding their flavours to the trend. Know more here.

Shruti Kaushal Written By: Shruti Kaushal @ShrutiKaushal_ New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2023 8:46 IST
Moye Moye trend
Image Source : SCREENGRAB TEYA DORA - DŽANUM, the music video is winning hearts

There's no denying that the internet is a crazy place, however, the cultural exchange on social media is nothing less than a stroke of luck. If you are an ardent Instagram user, you must have been introduced to the viral track, Moye Moye, by now. The song has pushed millions to wake from death and return to life as the platform is swamped with Moye Moye videos. If you are still wondering what is the trend all about, we are here to serve you with details. 

Officially known as Dzanum, the song might sound like Moye Moye but is called Moye More. Crooned by Serbian singer-songwriter Teya Dora, the song has garnered more than 58 million views, during the time of writing this article, and over a million reels of the song have been shared on Instagram.

What is Moye Moye trend?

More means nightmare in Serbian. The music for the song has been given by Teya Dora and Luka Jovanović Luxonee, and the lyrics have been penned by Teya Dora and Slobodan Veljković Coby. DŽANUM opens with people holding guns, covered with snow. The video then shifts to Teya Dora whose eclectic voice at the backdrop of a sombre theme takes over. 

Desis are adding their twist to the Moye Moye trend, which has triggered a meme frenzy on social media. 

Watch here: 

Dzanum's song English translation

Nobody wants my soul

Not for anything in the world
To try and heal my wound
Nobody wants my soul

As the night falls, the same dream comes back
Standing before me is a saint holding black linen
That voice is calling me into the grey sea
I have no luck, there's no salvation for me (There's no salvation for me)

Nobody wants my soul, nobody wants my pain
To get moved by my tears and for me to surrender to them
Nobody wants my soul, nobody wants my pain
On my pillow, restlessly, I dream of evil

Till the end of time, till the world ends
My fate is cursed
This soul has no home, this soul has no tone
Candles of a black dawn are burning, my nightmares

My nightmares, my nightmares
My nightmares, my nightmares
My nightmares, my nightmares
My nightmares, my nightmares

