Tuesday, November 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Offbeat
  5. 'Kalesh between two women': Heated argument between Delhi metro passengers goes viral | WATCH

'Kalesh between two women': Heated argument between Delhi metro passengers goes viral | WATCH

The video, shared on Twitter, has received significant views and reactions, with many netizens finding it common and making humorous remarks about such incidents on the Delhi Metro.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2023 21:45 IST
Delhi metro
Image Source : TWITTER A Screenshot of viral video of heated argument between Delhi metro passengers.

A video capturing a heated argument between two female passengers on the Delhi Metro has become a viral sensation on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The video showcases the passengers engaged in a verbal and physical altercation over a seat while the metro is in motion. Their confrontation attracted the attention of fellow commuters.

In the video, the two women can be heard exchanging words about the seat in question, with the seated woman suggesting that the other could have occupied an available seat nearby.

The video was shared on X by the handle 'Ghar ke kalesh' with the caption "Kalesh b/w Two women inside Delhi metro over seat issues."

Since its posting on Sunday, the video has garnered 123.6k views, 1.2k likes, 184 retweets, and 84 comments.

The incident drew various reactions from netizens, many of whom considered such incidents commonplace on the Delhi Metro and shared humorous remarks about people causing scenes over minor issues. Some also found humor in the use of English language during the argument.

Also read | Virat Kohli travels in economy class after historic century, leaves passengers stunned | WATCH

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending and Offbeat Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Offbeat News

Latest News