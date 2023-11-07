'Kalesh between two women': Heated argument between Delhi metro passengers goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER A Screenshot of viral video of heated argument between Delhi metro passengers.

A video capturing a heated argument between two female passengers on the Delhi Metro has become a viral sensation on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The video showcases the passengers engaged in a verbal and physical altercation over a seat while the metro is in motion. Their confrontation attracted the attention of fellow commuters.

In the video, the two women can be heard exchanging words about the seat in question, with the seated woman suggesting that the other could have occupied an available seat nearby.

The video was shared on X by the handle 'Ghar ke kalesh' with the caption "Kalesh b/w Two women inside Delhi metro over seat issues."

Since its posting on Sunday, the video has garnered 123.6k views, 1.2k likes, 184 retweets, and 84 comments.

The incident drew various reactions from netizens, many of whom considered such incidents commonplace on the Delhi Metro and shared humorous remarks about people causing scenes over minor issues. Some also found humor in the use of English language during the argument.

