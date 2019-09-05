Virat Kohli gets trolled over shirtless photo, netizens compare him to Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga meme

Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli gets trolled over shirtless photo

Remember when Anushka Sharma’s picture from her Bollywood film Sui Dhaaga went viral on the internet and netizens came up with the most hilarious memes? Well, looks like her husband Virat Kohli’s latest picture has forced the netizens to bring back those memories. India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday posted a shirtless picture of himself on social media, but netizens saw it as an opportunity to poke fun and asked the cricketer is he just paid a traffic violation challan. Not just this, they also compared his picture to Anushka Sharma’s viral memes and came up with the funniest posts.

As long as we look within, we won't need to seek anything outside. 💫 pic.twitter.com/CvUVElZwjm — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 5, 2019

"As long as we look within, we won't need to seek anything outside," Kohli wrote along side the photo in which he seated in a dimly lit area showing off his well-toned body. Earlier on Tuesday, Dinesh Madan was charged Rs 23,000 as Challan for not wearing a helmet and not carrying Registration Certificate (RC) by the Gurugram traffic police. The incident triggered a flurry of memes on social media and Kohli's fans were quick to connect his picture with the hefty fine. Immediately after he shared the picture, Twitterverse started commenting on his post and suggested that he may have had to pay a fat fine.

Image Source : TWITTER Netizens call Virat Kohli's shirtless photo the aftermath of paying the challan

Image Source : TWITTER Reactions to Virat Kohli's shirtless picture

Internal voice whenever I try to look within. pic.twitter.com/D5cY9sUPvT — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 5, 2019

They also photoshopped his picture with that of Anushka Sharma sitting on the floor in blue saree from her film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India.

Bhaiya, aisi harkate mat kiya karo, Bhabhi ko acchi nahi lagti. pic.twitter.com/yPgGJq2pkF — ΓIGHTSTEΓ (@TheRightster) September 5, 2019

On the related note, Virat Kohli has always been very appreciative of his wife Anushka Sharma when he is asked about her in the interview. In one of the recent conversations, the Indian skipper said, “It (marriage with Anushka Sharma) has actually been the biggest blessing in my life apart from being blessed with playing this sport. To find the right person. Because she is a professional herself, she totally understands my space. She guides me in the right direction. The thing that I have learnt from being with her is that if you are willing to do things which are right in your life off the field, then I think that creates your personality on the field to do the same.”

