Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy desi lunch date in Guyana, pictures go viral

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is in Georgetown these days where she has accompanied her husband and team India Captain Virat Kohli on his next tour. The Indian cricket team is setting the field on fire with their performance against the West Indies and deserve to enjoy a day’s break after the T20I. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli decided to relax and enjoy their day by going out on a lunch date to a Indian restaurant. Virat Kohli took to his Instagram story to share a picture with his lady love and revealed to the followers that he is all set to have a ‘top meal with my lovely’. Check out the pictures here-

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were not alone on their lunch date as they were accompanied by fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed as well. The couple enjoyed the delicious meal at the Shanta’s with Ahmed in Guyana’s capital city. The pictures of the trio went viral on the internet in which they can be seen enjoying the meal and posing for the camera. Check out their pictures here-

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoys desi lunch date in Guyana

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with a fan

Anushka Sharma has taken a break from Bollywood after her last film Zero hit the theaters in December last year. The actress has been spending quality time with her husband Virat Kohli since then and also accompanied him for the ICC World Cup 2019. During a recent interview to Filmfare, Anushka Sharma opened up about why she hasn’t signed any film after Zero and said, "I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I'd try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up."

Anushka Sharma's Instagram story

On the other hand, rumours of Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy also keep ruling the internet every now and then. However, the actress has rubbished these stories each time. She has claimed that pregnancy is not something one can hide, so these rumors are just baseless.

