Anushka Sharma opens up about how she deals with trolls, calls it 'extremely mean thing to do'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has taken over the internet with the pictures from her latest photoshoot for a leading magazine. The actress charmed everyone with her fiery looks and innocent smile. Undoubtedly, the actress’ acting skills have blown away the critics and audience alike every time she has appeared on the big screen. Not just in her professional life, Anushka Sharma has garnered much praise from the masses for her ability to take on to trolls and negative comments in a daring way. Recently during an interview, Anushka Sharma opened up about how she deals with the trolling on social media and said that ignorance is the best answer.

While talking to Filmfare about trolling, Anushka said, "Honestly, I don’t pay attention to nasty comments. Trolling says a lot about society at large and about the people, who make such comments. Anyone who has half a brain knows that there’s no sense in doing something like this." She further stated, "That it’s an extremely mean thing to do to someone. But unfortunately, we’re living in times where we find it so easy to be mean because there’s no accountability or any kind of responsibility involved. The sad part is also that they’re half-baked and uniformed opinions coming out with such great Èlan and confidence."

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero which failed to bring in numbers. When asked about the reason that she hasn’t announced any Bollywood film after Zero, Anushka said, "I wanted to take a couple of months off after Zero. After I got married, it was like a whirlwind. I was back on the sets shooting for Sui Dhaaga: Made in India and later Zero. I was just working back to back. Whatever time I’d get, I'd try to balance and meet Virat. But I was feeling too worked up."

She added on to say, "I needed to take two months off. I told my team I don’t even want to read anything right now. It's important as a creative person to take time off but you deny yourself that. Of course, there’s pressure. You’re constantly asked, Kaunsi film sign kar rahe ho?”

