Anushka Sharma is all of us on being stuck in traffic. Watch this cute video

Anushka Sharma's hilarious on being stuck in traffic due to Mumbai rains.

Anushka Sharma knows how to utilise time to the fullest. Mumbai rains bring the city traffic to a standstill, hence, when the actress got stuck in traffic, she went on posting spree. The Zero actress shared a couple of posts as her Instagram story and the hilarious among them was a video. The picture in one of her posts was of a choked road, while the second post was a short clip of the actress pretending to cry.

The actress looked cute in minimum makeup and short hair while pretending to weep due to heavy traffic. “I’m not crying in traffic. You’re crying,” she captioned the clip. Watch it below.

Earlier in a post, Anushka flaunted her new hair cut. She can be seen in shoulder-length hair and her fans are in love with her new look.

Later in the evening, Anushka attended an event draped in a gorgeous sea-green printed saree. Neatly tied bun and subtle makeup accentuated her look, however, what made her whole look stand out was those huge statement earrings. The actress shared a couple of photos on her Instagram. Taapsee Pannu and Kajol also attended the event. Check out the photos below.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Aanand L Rai's directorial tanked at the box office. Currently, she hasn't announced any project. However, reports suggest that she will be venturing into the digital world as a producer for Netflix shows.

On a related note, heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai causing traffic snarls and waterlogging. Monsoon also led to cancellation of flights. Even The Mahalaxmi Express train with 700 passengers on-board was left stranded for over 15 hours at Badlapur.