Anushka Sharma's latest swimwear photo invites trolls and memes on Twitter

Tuesday, August 20, 2019
     
Anushka Sharma has become a favourite of trollers lately. Be it about her films or her look, or her appearances at hubby Virat Kohli's matches, social media users don't leave a single chance to poke fun at the actress for some reason or other. This time she is trolled for her latest bikini photo.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 20, 2019 14:56 IST
Anushka Sharma was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the movie Zero. After that, she took a break from the Bollywood industry to spend some quality time with husband Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often stay in news for their major couple goals pictures and videos. However, it seems that Anushka Sharma has become a favourite of trolls lately. Be it about her films or her look, or her appearances at hubby Virat Kohli's matches, social media users don't leave a single chance to poke fun at the actress for some reason or other. This time, the "Phillauri" actress is being discussed for a photograph she put up of herself in an orange-and-white bikini.

Sun kissed & blessed 🧡⛱️

As IANS reported earlier, the photograph made her husband Virat go weak in the knees. He commented with red-heart and heart eyes emojis on the Anushka's image, from her beach outing in West Indies. Netizens, however, gave mixed reactions to the image. A section of social media users turned the photograph into memes and trolls.

From making comparisons to VLC media player (for the orange-white colour scheme) to placing the picture near traffic cones (again, identified with an orange-white colour scheme), Anushka's bikini photograph has become fodder for instant jokes on social media.

(With Inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Anushka Sharma opens up about how she deals with trolls, calls it 'extremely mean thing to do'

