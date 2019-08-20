Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma's latest swimwear photo invites trolls and memes on Twitter

Anushka Sharma was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the movie Zero. After that, she took a break from the Bollywood industry to spend some quality time with husband Virat Kohli. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli often stay in news for their major couple goals pictures and videos. However, it seems that Anushka Sharma has become a favourite of trolls lately. Be it about her films or her look, or her appearances at hubby Virat Kohli's matches, social media users don't leave a single chance to poke fun at the actress for some reason or other. This time, the "Phillauri" actress is being discussed for a photograph she put up of herself in an orange-and-white bikini.

As IANS reported earlier, the photograph made her husband Virat go weak in the knees. He commented with red-heart and heart eyes emojis on the Anushka's image, from her beach outing in West Indies. Netizens, however, gave mixed reactions to the image. A section of social media users turned the photograph into memes and trolls.

#AnushkaSharma



Pic 1 : Actress in Star Plus Serial



Pic 2 : Actress in Real Life pic.twitter.com/UfL8gM1wFH — it's_me_.DK._🙃 (@_branded_kamina) August 19, 2019

When she is your Girlfriend



Vs



When she becomes your Ex#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/OPlAFKhN3m — भैंस की आंख 👁️ (@Khalnayakk__) August 19, 2019

From making comparisons to VLC media player (for the orange-white colour scheme) to placing the picture near traffic cones (again, identified with an orange-white colour scheme), Anushka's bikini photograph has become fodder for instant jokes on social media.

Pic 1 older version of VLC

Pic 2 Updated version of VLC

but this is damn hot 🔥💃🔥#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/FrPrn0ccM7 — Mr.Vinnu😎😎 (@111Vinodkumar) August 19, 2019

Today, when I saw #AnushkaSharma trending on top on #TwitterIndia just because she posted a picture donning a bikini,



I am convinced that Thanos was indeed right. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tD9XPDohB6 — Shri Ram Maheshwari (@maheshwarisr) August 19, 2019

(With Inputs from IANS)

