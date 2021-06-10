Image Source : TWITTER/ANA This woman gives birth to 10 babies, could break Guinness World Record

Giving birth to a child is one of the happiest feelings for any mother. You must have heard women giving birth to twins or triplets many times. But have you heard of a woman giving birth to 10 babies at once? As much as it is an overwhelming feeling to become a mother, giving birth isn't a painless experience. This South African woman carried ten children in her womb at once and then gave birth to them safely. The woman named Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to seven boys and three girls, as per the report in Pretoria News.

Sithole might have broken the Guinness World Records for most children delivered at a single birth to survive as well. British media network reported that the organisation is investigating and is yet to see the babies before declaring if she has made the world record. Sithole's husband told Pretoria News that the doctors had detected eight babies during the scans but the woman delivered ten on Monday night.

Sithole had earlier delivered twins who are six years old now. She also revealed that her delivery was natural.

On a related note, Nadya Suleman currently holds the Guinness World Records for delivering most children at a single birth to survive. She gave birth to six boys and two girls in California, US, in 2009.

The Guinness World Records website states, "The Suleman octuplets are only the second full set of octuplets to be born alive in the United States and, one week after their birth, surpassed the previous worldwide survival rate for a complete set of octuplets set by the Chukwu octuplets in 1998."

A few weeks ago, a Moroccan woman named Halima had created a record by giving birth to nine children, and now this South African woman has most probably broken Halima's record by giving birth to ten children.