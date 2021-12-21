Follow us on Image Source : YT/ YRF, IG/DIPALI.CHOUDHARY.501 Sridevi's doppelganger Dipali Choudhary takes Internet by storm; see viral videos

Highlights Sridevi's doppelganger Dipali Choudhary is becoming a rising star on Instagram

Dipali Choudhary often recreates iconic scenes from Sridevi's films

The sudden death of India's legendary actress Sridevi on February 24, 2018, sent shockwaves through India. Her fans still miss her immensely and remember her through her iconic film and songs. Recently, netizens came across Sridevi's doppelganger Dipali Choudhary on Instagram. Her uncanny resemblance to the Hawa Hawaii star has left social media users surprised. Dipali Choudhary enjoys a massive fanbase of 30.6k followers on the photosharing app.

She often shares videos and pictures of herself enacting famous scenes from Sridevi's films and popular songs. In the latest video posted by Dipali she can be seen imitating a scene from Sridevi’s film Laadla (1994). The film also stars Anil Kapoor.

In the video, she is dressed in red attire and can be seen lip-syncing Sridevi’s dialogues from the film. “My favourite dialogue Sridevi movie Laadla,” the caption read.

Her followers were quick to react to her post. They bombarded the comments section with fire and red heart emoticons. One of the user wrote, "So beautiful." Another said, "Are sri devi mill gai."

Take a look at some of the most loved videos of Dipali:

This is not the first time the internet has previously found many lookalikes of actresses like Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Jacqueline Fernandez among many others.