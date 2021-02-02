Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JULIAMICHAELS, ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma's American doppelganger Julia Michaels reacts to Vamika's pic

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared the first picture of her newborn baby girl on Monday. The actress also revealed that she and her husband Virat Kohli have named their daughter Vamika. She captioned the picture,"We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy."

As soon as the actress posted the picture on her social media handle, she was bombarded with wishes and congratulatory messages from fans, followers and friends. Many celebrities from the film fraternity showered their love on the post. While what caught our attention was Anushka Sharma's American doppelganger Julia Michaels comment.

Julia simply wrote, "Congrats!!!" but her comment got almost 3,000 likes. Julia had also wished Anushka when she had announced her pregnancy in August.

American singer Julia Michaels's striking resemblance to Anushka Sharma came into the limelight on the Internet in 2019. The comparison began after Julia shared a selfie on Instagram. The comments section of that selfie was filled with Bollywood fans comparing her to Anushka and netizens created their comparison pictures. Later, Julia Michaels tweeted one of the many viral comparison shots to Anushka and wrote, "Hi Anushka Sharma, apparently we are twins. LOL." Interestingly, even Anushka replied to this post and wrote, "OMG, Yes!! I've been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life."

OMG YES!! 😲 I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life 😂 https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019

Julia Michaels is a Grammy-nominated artist and has even written songs for artists including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber