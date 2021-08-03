Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI FC, AASHITA Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblance to Bollywood star

Fans of Bollywood Diva Aishwarya Rai have spotted one more look-like of the green-eyed beauty on the Internet. There's a long list of Aishwarya's doppelganger and Aashita Singh is the latest in the list. Netizens are going gaga over the striking resemblance between the two.

Aashita rose to fame after her duet reels with Salman Khan's lookalike, Vikram Singh Rajput went viral. Recently, they recreated the song Aaja Shaam Hone Aai from Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Her Instagram is filled with Aishwarya Rai's recreated looks from her various movies and songs.

The internet has previously found many lookalikes of Aishwarya. In February, US-based Pakistani beauty blogger Aamna Imran was discovered online for her videos as well. According to media reports, Aamna revealed that she has a history with India. "My father is Pakistani, whereas his parents are Indian. My mother and her parents are from Afghanistan. I speak English and Urdu (fluent), basic Persian, and comprehend Punjabi," she said.

Aamna also revealed that few Pakistani filmmakers have also approached her. "Yes, a couple (of offers) from Pakistan have (come) for now. I am confident and hopeful about my future opportunities," she confirmed while talking to a media portal. "It has been an honor and pleasure feeling the love, kindness, and support from beautiful souls globally. Truly humbling."