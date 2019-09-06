Here's list of festivals that are incomplete without moon

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Moon.

Today, the entire country awaits the successful land of Chandryan 2 on the surface of the moon. Chandrayan 2, India's second installment of the moon mission is set to land on the moon at 2 AM on 7th September. Just how the Chandrayaan and moon are linked to each other, there's also a deep relation between the moon and Indian traditions. The concept of Love in India cannot be imagined without talking about the moon. The moon has its own importance in every Indian festival.

Here's a list of festivals where the moon plays an important part.

Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth is the festival of love in the lives of married Indians. On this day married women fast for the entire day for long life and good health of their husband. As the night approaches fasting women dress up and await the sight of the moon. After they catch of glimpse of moon women end their fast by consuming water offered by their husbands

Eid

How can you not think of Eid when you are talking about festivals and moon? Even the date of Eid depends on the sight of the moon. Both the Eid that are celebrated during the year are considered complete only when the moon is seen. The entire Muslim community eagerly waits for this moon after fasting during the holy month of Ramadan

Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima, the Hindu festival that falls in the autumn season, is incomplete without the moon. It is said that on this day, Kheer kept in the moonlight becomes like nectar because on this day the moon's moonlight showers nectar. The festival of Sharad Purnima is celebrated with enthusiasm in many places across the country. Some people praise God by standing in the moonlight at night so that they can get divine gifts.

Ganesh Chaturthi

But there is also a festival in which Chand plays the role of a villain. Yes, it is prohibited to see the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi. It is believed that on this day whoever catches a glimpse of the moon he/she is sure to be falsely accused of something. Therefore, people avoid looking at the sky on this day.