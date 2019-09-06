Image Source : TWITTER Chandrayaan 2: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and other Bollywood celebs wish Happy Landing

Chandrayaan-2: As India gears up to witness the biggest moment in history, Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others took to their social media to extend their wishes for a successful landing on the moon. In the early hours of Saturday, Chandrayaan-2's landing module Vikram will detach from the orbiter and land on the surface of the moon at around 1:53 am. The entire nation is waiting to witness the proud moment tonight and is also flooding the internet with all the good wishes and luck for the mission. After this historic feat, India will become the fourth nation to achieve this success. First three countries being Russia, the US and China.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his twitter to wish his luck and appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in the mission. He wrote, “It would be an honour to witness our country making history. Waiting to watch #Chandrayaan2tonight on @hotstar. Great work @NatGeoIndia. #IndiaMakesHistory” Akshay Kumar has recently delivered a spectacular performance in the film Mission Mangal in which eh played the role of a scientist at ISRO.

It would be an honour to witness our country making history. Waiting to watch #Chandrayaan2tonight on @hotstar. Great work @NatGeoIndia. #IndiaMakesHistory pic.twitter.com/e73Frj59L8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 6, 2019

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also tweeted his wishes for Chandrayaan-2. He wrote, “Aala re aala.... #Chandrayan2 aala. Wishing you #HappyLanding dost. #IndiaCreatingHistory”

#SaareJahanSeAchcha Proud of Lydian & his performance with Sunshine Orchestra, tonight on #Chandrayaan2 LIVE at 11:30pm on @StarPlus



Where will you be when #IndiaMakesHistory?



Look forward to @iamsrk ji & ideas that inspire on #TEDTalksIndiaNayiBaat! Coming soon on @starplus pic.twitter.com/ejWF0WTIDo — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 6, 2019

Chaand ab sirf shayari mein nahi balki sach mein saamne se dikhega! #Chandrayaan2 will land on the moon and you can watch this LIVE on @StarPlus Tonight from 11:30pm. — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) September 6, 2019

There is no denying that the entire nation is feeling proud at this time and is just waiting to witness that epic moment when Vikram will achieve a soft landing on the surface of the moon. For the unversed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru to witness the historic moment LIVE. He will be joined by 5-60 high school students from across the country.

Also read: Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing LIVE: Journey from Earth to the Moon to make history tonight

Chandrayaan 2 | Lander 'Vikram' Set to Pull Off Historic Soft Landing on Moon