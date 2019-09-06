Chandrayaan 2 LIVE updates: Stay awake as India looks to attempt historic moon landing at 1.53 am

Chandrayaan-2 moon landing LIVE Updates

Chandrayaan-2 ISRO: India is soon to to join the elite club of countries that have been able to achieve landing on the surface of the moon. In less than 12 hours, Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan will detach from the orbitter and land on the surface of the moon. The historic feat will be achieved at 1:53 am on Saturday, which means tonight. This is sure be an achievement for Indian Space reasearch Organisation (ISRO), the proud organisation that has been at the forefront of space reasearch globally. All eyes will be on India as it creates history tonight. Leading global spaces organisations like NASA will keep a close watch as well. Pragyan, the rover will come out of the lander at around 6 am on Saturday, that is tomorrow morning. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation soon thereafter.

India TV brings you LIVE updates of Chandrayaan-2 mission as it continues to unfurl Indian tricolour proudly on earth, and now even on the moon.