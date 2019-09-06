Friday, September 06, 2019
     
 Live tv
Chandrayaan 2
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science News
  4. Chandrayaan 2 LIVE updates: Stay awake as India looks to attempt historic moon landing at 1.53 am
Live now

Chandrayaan 2 LIVE updates: Stay awake as India looks to attempt historic moon landing at 1.53 am

Chandrayaan-2 ISRO: India is soon to join the elite club of countries that have been able to achieve landing on the surface of the moon. In less than 12 hours, Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan will detach from the orbitter and land on the surface of the moon. The historic feat will be achieved at 1:53 am on Saturday, which means tonight. This is sure be an achievement for Indian Space reasearch Organisation (ISRO).

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2019 19:01 IST
Representative News Image

Chandrayaan-2 moon landing LIVE Updates

Chandrayaan-2 ISRO: India is soon to to join the elite club of countries that have been able to achieve landing on the surface of the moon. In less than 12 hours, Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan will detach from the orbitter and land on the surface of the moon. The historic feat will be achieved at 1:53 am on Saturday, which means tonight. This is sure be an achievement for Indian Space reasearch Organisation (ISRO), the proud organisation that has been at the forefront of space reasearch globally. All eyes will be on India as it creates history tonight. Leading global spaces organisations like NASA will keep a close watch as well. Pragyan, the rover  will come out of the lander at around 6 am on Saturday, that is tomorrow morning. PM Narendra Modi will address the nation soon thereafter.

India TV brings you LIVE updates of Chandrayaan-2 mission as it continues to unfurl Indian tricolour proudly on earth, and now even on the moon.

 

 

Live updates : Chandrayaan 2 LIVE updates: Stay awake as India looks to attempt historic moon landing at 1.53 am

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • September 06, 2019 7:01 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2 moon landing: ISRO releases new video

    Check this out

  • September 06, 2019 6:50 PM (IST)

    Here is how ISRO will create history tonight

    Check out the video

  • September 06, 2019 6:44 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2: Watch live streaming of moon landing here

    India is soon to become first country in the world to land on the South Pole of the moon. Watching it live will be a great moment for the entire nation. Here is how you can watch Live streaming of Chandrayaan-2 moon landing.

    Click here to know more

  • September 06, 2019 6:41 PM (IST)

    Chandrayaan-2: PM Narendra Modi urges everyone to watch historic landing

    PM Narendra Modi has urged everyone to watch the historic landing of Chandrayaan-2

    "I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan - 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too." he tweeted.

     

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryChandrayaan 2: Meet women power behind ISRO's second moon mission Next StoryISRO releases NEW Video: Watch what Chandrayaan-2 rover Pragyan will do on moon  