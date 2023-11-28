Zomato offers Rs 1.6 Cr salary at IIT Delhi campus placement, later withdraws it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Zomato offers Rs 1.6 Cr salary at IIT Delhi campus placement

Zomato, known for its quirky marketing gimmicks, has now come up with a new strategy. According to a research intern at IIT Delhi, Zomato purportedly extended a Rs 1.6 crore offer during its campus placement, just to retract it later. Students shared that certain companies, including Zomato had withdrawn their offers for the position of 'Algorithms Engineer'.

Sharing the incident on social media platform X, research intern Hrithik Talwar wrote, "Zomato came to the campus, offered 1.6 cr salary, got the hype, and left."

Internet users expressed their views on the issue. One wrote, "Wasn't it supposed to be Rs 16 lakh and it got mistyped as 1.6 crore." Another slammed the company and wrote, "If Zomato did this as a marketing stunt, they should be ashamed of themselves."

A third user wrote, "Zomato craves for any kind of publicity!" and another said, "If it was actually a marketing hack, low move even by Zomatos desperate standards."

ALSO READ | Zomato CEO clarifies after video showing 'delivery model riding bike' goes viral | WATCH

ASLO READ | Zomato requests a customer to stop ordering for her ex on COD; here's how netizens reacted

Read More Trending News