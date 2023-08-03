Thursday, August 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Zomato requests a customer to stop ordering for her ex on COD; here's how netizens reacted

Zomato requests a customer to stop ordering for her ex on COD; here's how netizens reacted

Zomato's latest tweet will surely make you smile. In the tweet, the food aggregator is requesting one of its customers to stop ordering for her ex.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma New Delhi Updated on: August 03, 2023 18:52 IST
zomato, ankita from bhopal,
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zomato is known for posting funny tweets

Food delivery company Zomato took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle to make a surprising request to one of its customers. On Wednesday, the food aggregator wittingly tweeted asking a girl from Bhopal named Ankita to refrain from sending food to her ex thrice a day on Cash On Delivery (COD). 

See the tweet:

In the tweet, Zomato wrote ''Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay!'' The tweet instantly went viral and captivated a lot of attention from X users and several express their views on this in the most hilarious way. While some users were confused if Ankita is a real person making such orders for her ex or if it was just a unique marketing technique used by Zomato. The food app in its bio mentions ''mai jo kahunga, joke kahunga, joke ke siva kuch nahi kahunga (Whatever I say, will be a joke, I will say nothing but a joke).''

Netizens reaction

One user wrote ''Ankita, looks like your ex is treating your food deliveries like a free buffet!  Maybe you should send him a menu with “Payment Required: Love and Respect” - that way, he’ll think twice before ordering!'' ''It's okay, Zomato. Consider launching a new service called 'Deliver a Slap.' I hope this initiative could be beneficial,'' wrote another. Here are some more reactions.

What are your views on Zomato's tweet?

 

Read More Trending News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News