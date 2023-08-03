Zomato requests a customer to stop ordering for her ex on COD; here's how netizens reacted

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Zomato is known for posting funny tweets

Food delivery company Zomato took to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle to make a surprising request to one of its customers. On Wednesday, the food aggregator wittingly tweeted asking a girl from Bhopal named Ankita to refrain from sending food to her ex thrice a day on Cash On Delivery (COD).

In the tweet, Zomato wrote ''Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay!'' The tweet instantly went viral and captivated a lot of attention from X users and several express their views on this in the most hilarious way. While some users were confused if Ankita is a real person making such orders for her ex or if it was just a unique marketing technique used by Zomato. The food app in its bio mentions ''mai jo kahunga, joke kahunga, joke ke siva kuch nahi kahunga (Whatever I say, will be a joke, I will say nothing but a joke).''

Netizens reaction

One user wrote ''Ankita, looks like your ex is treating your food deliveries like a free buffet! Maybe you should send him a menu with “Payment Required: Love and Respect” - that way, he’ll think twice before ordering!'' ''It's okay, Zomato. Consider launching a new service called 'Deliver a Slap.' I hope this initiative could be beneficial,'' wrote another. Here are some more reactions.

