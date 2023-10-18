Zomato CEO clarifies after video showing 'delivery model riding bike' goes viral on social media | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DEEPIGOYAL Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal (L), a screen grab of the viral video from Indore.

After a video of a woman riding a motorcycle wearing a Zomato uniform went viral on the Internet, the CEO of the online food delivery clarified about the incident. Deepinder Goyal, CEO of the food aggregator, stated that the company has nothing to do with this and the woman biker is not their employee.

The video had gone viral after a man named Rajiv Mehta had posted on 'X', stating that Zomato hired a model to drive around with an empty bag for one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening. The video, which appears to be from Indore, shows the woman riding a Yamaha motorcycle while onlookers and other commuters give her strange looks. The woman was also seen riding the motorcycle without wearing a helmet. The video garnered a number of reactions after it was posted on October 16.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

"There is literally only one person seen with a helmet in the video, though (sic)," a user wrote. "Definitely Zomato is going to have more orders in Indore. She deserves praise for creativity," another user stated. "Forget about helmet, please ask your delivery guys to drive the 2 wheeler on the road, they mostly drive on the platforms and don't stop at any signal. For your faster delivery, Zomato is endangering public as well as workers life for every order (sic)," wrote a third.

Zomato CEO clarifies

This prompted the Zomato CEO to clarify the incident, terming it baseless as they don’t even have an “Indore Marketing Head”. "Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don’t endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don’t have an Indore Marketing Head," Goyal wrote.

"This seems to be someone just “free-riding” on our brand. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food every day to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic," the CEO further added.

