VIDEO: Two cunning wolves try to hunt down a hare

Trending news: There is just one simple rule in the wild and that is 'survival of the fittest'. Some cunning predators like wolves are among those who are just brilliant and totally unmatched in the art of hunting.

Usually, they hunt in groups with some brilliant mindset and excellent strategy.

The viral video on various social media platforms clearly showcased two wolves in a vast field running to get a hare. The hare is sprinting at a very high speed to escape the deadly jaws of the cunning wolves.

Suddenly, one of them (wolves) gets the hare by the tail and everyone watching the video thinks that the game is over. But then something miraculous happened.

The video is shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Figen @TheFigen_ with the caption, "What is life………Never give up!"

The hare finally managed to escape even after one of the sharp hunters almost got it by the tail.

