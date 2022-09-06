Zomato gives it back to Pakistan's food delivery app after they troll India for defeat, netizens are ROFLing

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ ZOMATO Pakistan's food delivery app trolled Team India after loss over Pakistan

Zomato and Pakistan's Food delivery app have been indulging in a meme war on social media after the latest T20 match in the Asia Cup in which team India suffered defeat. Chasing a total of 182 in the limited overs match in Dubai on September 4, Pakistan won over their sub-continent rivals. This gave an opportunity to the internet users on both sides of the border to share their reactions. Some even shared funny memes and jokes as the cricket match concluded with Pakistan getting the upper hand. Food delivery app Careem Pakistan did not shy away from making the most of this situation and shared a meme to troll team India and their supporters.

Careem Pakistan shares meme after Team India's defeat

Careem Pakistan shared a funny meme from the popular Bollywood movie, Hera Pheri. In the meme, Paresh Rawal, who plays the character of babu Bhaiya in the comedy movie, is seen talking on a landline phone. The film still was accompanied by the words, "Yeh toh kisi ke rone ki awaaz hai (sic)." Zomato trolled them back writing, "Meme template tou apne use karo" (Use your own meme template)." Afyter this meme war on social media, netizens have been having a laugh riot.

Netizens react to Zomato Vs Careem Pakistan meme war

After Zomato and Careem Pakistan trolled each other on social media, internet users also shared their funny reactions. One of the social media users wrote, "Same like the way you used your own songs every time (sic)?" Another one commented, "Jee jee apna use karo (sic)." Check out more reactions below.

