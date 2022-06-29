Woman rents out her 'handy' husband to other women at just Rs 3365 and the reason will SHOCK you

Follow us on Image Source : HYDE NEWS & PICTURES LTD James and Laura

In a shocking state of affairs, a woman named Laura Young in the United Kingdom came up with a unique idea to make some extra money. Without a lot of fuss, she realised how she can make the most of his husband's skills. She launched a 'Rent My Handy Husband' website where she could hire out her husband to other women. Laura got this unique idea through a podcast where they discussed how a man was making a living by putting together flatpack furniture for other people.

Laura's husband, James is a master at DIY jobs and their home is a perfect example of his skills. James has transformed their Buckinghamshire home by building custom beds. He also made a dining table from scratch. He is also good at painting, decorating, tiling and carpet laying. "He's good at everything around the house and garden, so I thought why not put those skills to use and hire him out?" Laura told Mirror.

"People are genuinely interested. There have been a few that got the wrong idea and thought I was hiring James out for something else entirely! Even with the cost of living crisis, I’m not planning to do that," she added.

She further said, "Most people think it's great. They say it’s sometimes hard to get builders to quote for little jobs as they’re not interested. James is perfect for things like putting flat packs together, putting up trampolines, building shelves and installing things."

She continued, "Sometimes it's quicker and easier to get someone in to do a job we've been waiting on our husbands to do for what feels like a lifetime. Life gets in the way and those jobs get put to the side, which is where my idea came in."

James who formerly was a night shift worker in a warehouse gave up his job two years ago to help Laura with their three children, two of whom are autistic. James plans to go back to college to study motor mechanics.

Laura said, "He has always had a keen interest in building and creating. I've put him to good use over the years establishing our own family home and also helping friends and family."

Also read: Viral Video: 70-year-old woman takes leap of faith from Haridwar bridge. What happened next will SHOCK you

Laura is charging around £35 (Rs 3365) for James' work and also offers discounts. She said, "The hire charges average around £35 a house and no job is too small. It can be as little as fitting a TV to the wall, fitting a blind or painting a fence. We want to keep the charges to a minimum and be honest with people. We know what it's like to be on a budget, so we offer discounts to disabled people, carers, people on Universal Credit and the over 65s."

Also read: Viral Video: Coconut falls on woman on scooter, causes major mishap on road | WATCH