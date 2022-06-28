Viral Video: 70-year-old woman takes leap of faith from Haridwar bridge. What happened next will SHOCK you

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UPCOPSACHIN Viral video

A video of a 70-year-old woman doing a nerve-biting stunt at the Haridwar bridge is going viral on social media platforms. There's no denying the fact that taking a dip in the holy river, the Ganges is considered auspicious by the devotees. People from around the world come to Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh to pray and take a bath in the river. But the viral video is not just another dip into the river by a devotee but it is of an elderly woman who from a considerable height jumped into the fast-flowing river from the bridge of Har ki Pauri ghat. Her leap of faith left is sure to make you skip a beat. She stunned the spectators with her excellent swimming skills as she successfully swam through and reached the shore. The video was shared by Ashok Basoya, Additional Advocate General of Chhattisgarh at the Supreme Court on his official Twitter handle. Sharing the video he wrote, "Amma's jump.. Elderly woman, who jumped into the Ganges river from the bridge of Har ki Paidi, is seen in the video swimming comfortably after jumping into the Ganges from the bridge. The age of the elderly woman is said to be around 70 years old."

In the video, The elderly woman can be seen taking a leap of faith from a bridge, while other devotees were seen taking a dip in the river below. After she made a splash she could be seen enjoying herself.

Netizens reactions

The video has left netizens shocked. They bombarded the post with their epic reactions. One of them wrote, "Woww." Another said, "This is incredible." "Amma is fearless," wrote another user. While a section of social media users said that this stunt could have been dangerous and the elderly woman should have been careful.

