Woman living with brain cancer wins Amazing Race Canada, rewarded with Rs 2.02 crore cash prize

Catherine Wreford has proved that anthying is possible. The woman displayed immense courage and grit when she participated in Amazing Race Canada even as she battles brain cancer. The most inspiring part of Catherine's story is that she has emerged as the winner of Amazing Race Canada alongside her best friend Craig Ramsay. As Catherine and Craig were declared the winners of this several-week-long race, netizens found their journey inspiring, and soon their social media comment sections were flooded with high praise.

Amazing Race Canada winner's battle with brain cancer

Catherine Wreford was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013. After the illness was detected, doctors gave her anywhere between two and six years to live. Not only is Catherine still battling cancer, but she has also done the impossible by winning the Amazing Race Canada nearly a decade later. The duo was selected for the race in 2020, but it was postponed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fighiting the odds, Catherine has proved to be an inspiring story beyond words.

Cancer fighter Catherine Wreford on winning Amazing Race Canada

Catherine's Instagram bio describes her as a stretch expert and family woman. Now, ' Amazing Race Canada winner' will also be her identity. Catherine, 42, and her best friend Craig Ramsay won season eight of the Amazing Race Canada. “Well, we were worried that I wouldn’t be here when it came around to being race time, but I am, and we did it, we actually did it,” she said. “We ended up winning,” Craig added.

Catherine and Craig began their journey in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, and headed to 24 cities with over 20,000 kilometres in travel from coast to coast. The duo beat out nine other teams in the process. Their first-place prize includes a trip around the world and USD 250,000 (Rs 2.02 crore) in cash.

Catherine asks netizens to donate for cancer battle

For Catherine, winning the Amazing Race Canada is not the end but only the beginning. In a recently shared social media post, she urged the netizens towards the cause of battling brain cancer. Alongside her pictures, she wrote, "A big thank you to @braintumourfdn for setting up a donation page in my name! Link is in my bio. In the last few months I’ve lost 4 friends to brain cancer. We need a cure. Please share and donate. Every single dollar helps (sic)."

