Viral Video: YouTuber crashes car to check iphone 14 pro's crash detection feature

Image Source : YOUTUBE/TECHRAX YouTuber slams car to check iphone 14 crash detection

It is not unusual to see YouTubers performing different feature detection activities. In the past, we have seen many videos in which YouTubers have done feature testing for newly launched phones. From underwater testing to fire testing, people have witnessed it all. In a rare incident, a video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows a man doing a massive car collision to test the crash detection technology of the newly launched Apple iPhone 14 pro. The video is shared by a YouTuber named TechRax, and netizens are stunned by the YouTuber's dedication.

The phone's crash detection feature identifies a serious automotive accident and instantly connect the user to emergency services while also informing his contacts. It requires an actual automobile accident to test this technology, so a YouTuber who was sceptical of the feature did exactly that.

In the viral video, the YouTuber is seen attaching the newly launched iPhone 14 Pro to the headrest of the front seat of a vehicle. The clip further shows, he crashes the remote-controlled automobile into a heap of old cars. The next scene shows that the crash detection feature worked. He did that twice, and both times the feature worked.

Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to the video. One user wrote, "This is absolutely amazing. It's definitely not common to see someone have a car drive into another car just to test a phone mechanic." Another user wrote, "I just knew TechRax would definitely be the guy to test out this feature. What a legend." A third user wrote, "This will make history and headlines possibly. I'm surprised you guys went to such lengths to test the feature. Long story short, it works."

While internet users praised the YouTuber for such a notable test, this feature by apple will truly benefit those who are in terrible situations. The video garnered more than 3,00,000 views.

