Hazel Keech pens thanking note to paparazzi for not scaring son Orion at Mumbai airport

Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech was napped outside Mumbai airport on Wednesday with her son eight-month-old son Orion. The actress happily posed for the paparazzi as she held the little one in her arms. The video of the same has been going viral on social media platforms. Meanwhile, Hazel took to Instagram stories and shared the video along with a sweet note for the paparazzi. Hazel thanked them 'for keeping a safe distance' and being cooperative. She wrote, "Thank you to all the press and media guys today for keeping a safe distance and not sacring my son. It was because of this show of consideration and respect I as comfortable posing for pictures."

Watch the viral video below:

Yuvraj and Hazel welcomed their first child on January 25, 2022. They revealed the face and the name of their son on the occasion of Father's Day. Yuvraj took to his Instagram and wrote a heartwarming message for his son along with a picture. It featured the former cricketer alongside Hazel who was holding their baby in her hands. "Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh," Yuvraj wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji. "Mummy and Daddy love their little "puttar". Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars," he further added with a hashtag #HappyFathersDay.

Meanwhile, Hazel Keech too penned a heartfelt post for Yuvraj and their newborn baby. "Happy first Fathers Day to you @yuvisofficial You've dreamt of this day since before we even met, now here you are, a burping, bottle feeding, nappy-changing, rocking-baby-to-sleep Papa with all the sleep deprivation and vomit that comes along with the giggles, smiles and joy," she posted on Instagram.

For the unversed, Hazel and Yuvraj tied the knot in November 2016.

