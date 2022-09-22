Urvashi Rautela holds Deepika Padukone close & plants a kiss; Pathaan actress' reaction is priceless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKAPIKU Urvashi Rautela and Deepika Padukone met on a flight

Urvashi Rautela and Deepika Padukone came face to face on their recent flight from Dubai to Mumbai. And what happened next was the sharing of hugs and kisses. A video of Urvashi planting a kiss on Deepika's cheeks is going viral on social media platforms. In the video, Deepika can be seen sitting on her seat with a pillow on her lap while Urvashi stood next to her. Urvashi looked stunning in a black dress, while Deepika aced the airport look as she donned a long denim jacket over an all-black attire.

The actress was also snapped at the airport exit video. The video was shared by a paparazzo account which garnered massive attention from Deepika's fans who bombarded the post with epic reactions. One of them wrote, "Her smile omg my heart." Another said, "Styling on point." A fan also mentioned, "Woman with class and grace."

has started dubbing for the actioner Pathaan. On Thursday, she shared a glimpse of the session on social media. Deepika took to Instagram and shared a picture of the script kept on a table. A mic too can be seen placed right above the table.

The actress captioned the image: "#WIP #Pathaan."

The film, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also features superstar Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in key roles. 'Pathaan' marks the fourth collaboration of Deepika and SRK after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Happy New Year' and 'Chennai Express'.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the motion posters and a short teaser of the film, which increased the excitement among the fans.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming projects

Deepika Padukone was last seen in a cameo role in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also had extended cameos from Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

Meanwhile, apart from Pathaan, Deepika is set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi remake of The Intern. She also has Project K with South heartthrob Prabhas. The flick also stars Disha Patani. Besides this, she will also be seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. The film is helmed by Siddharth Anand.

