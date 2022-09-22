Dhanush's Captain Miller starts rolling with Mahurat Pooja| Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CAPTAINMILIER Poster of Dhanush's Captain Miller

The heartthrob south superstar, Dhanush is ready to begin the shooting for his next film as 'Captain Miller'. The first step of shooting started rolling with a pooja ceremony held on Wednesday (Sep 21) in Chennai. The actor has joined hands with director Arun Matheswaran for the film and the racy action drama is reported to be set in the 1980s. Dhanush will be seen in a cool new look with long hair and a thick beard. The makers confirmed that the team will be heading to Tenkasi for the major shooting of the film.

Twitter has been flooded with the videos and pictures of the ceremony. The whole star cast and director Arun Matheswaran, along with producers Sendhil Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan, G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth, were seen greeting one other on stage. One of the most loved pictures from the night was when Arun Matheswaran and Dhanush were captured hugging each other after the Mahurat Pooja. As per a few media reports, Priyanka Arul Mohan will play the female lead while John Kokken will play the antagonist in the movie.

The movie will deal with racing and crime, and it's going to be a different genre of film for Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran. The shooting of the film will take place for the next three months, and the film might hit the big screens by summer 2023. The miniature of the film set moulded in the pooja hall has grabbed the attention, and the film will have music scored by GV Prakash Kumar. The makers opted for a unique way to introduce the film’s star cast. They introduced them by sharing a picture of a rugged pamphlet with their graphic photographs printed on it. After the makers unveiled the posters of Captain Miller’s star cast, the excitement about the film among netizens skyrocketed.

Fans are really excited to catch the different avatars of their favorite actor as Dhanush has a long list of his upcoming releases. After the blockbuster 'Thiruchitrambalam', the handsome hunk is ready to deliver 'Naane Varuven' and 'Vaathi', which are slated to release on September 29 and December 2 respectively.

