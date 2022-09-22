Man mimics Eminem proposing to his girlfriend, netizens say 'on point' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALDTG Comedian DTG mimics rapper Eminem

A video of a man proposing to his girlfriend in Eminem style has got netizens laughing out loud. Comedian DTG has amassed a tremendous fan-following on social media courtesy of his funny videos in which he imitates the voice and raps verses like Eminem. His clips have been a huge hit among the followers and people can't stop cracking up listening to DTG mimic Eminem. Not only is DTG's mimicry on point, he even wears a hoodie like Eminem for additional humour. His videos will surely make your day.

DTG proposes to his girlfriend in Eminem style

In his latest endeavor in mimicking Eminem, DTG created a scenario in which he was seen going down on one knee as he proposed to his girlfriend. His get-up was like Eminem's as he wore a black hoodie. DTG also modulates his voice to resemble Eminem's style. He said in the verses, "Here I am one knee. That's the only girl who loves me..." Even after the woman says yes to his proposal, DTG does not stop rapping and says, "Don't interrupt me. Will you marry me?"

Netizens react to DTG's latest rap video

Social media users have been sharing their reactions to DTG's funny video in which he mimicked Eminem. Commenting on the clip, a netizen wrote, "My Lol congrats (sic)." Another one said, "Yo she had the audacity to cut you off (sic)."

DTG's videos mimicking Eminem have been very popular. He wit combined with his on-point mimicry of the American rapper has earned him praises and immense popularity on Instagram. Those who have been following him before have pointed out that he has been getting more creative and funny every time.

