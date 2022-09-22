Flipkart's Big Billion Days begin & memes are here! People share screenshots of their iPhone buys

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Flipkart's Big Billion Days

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 went live for its Plus members on September 22 while for the Non-Plus members, it would commence from Friday. During this, people can avail huge discounts and shop for their favourite products at the lowest cost. From electronic items to home appliances, everything is available at a discounted price. The e-commerce giant is offering up to 80 per cent discount on gadgets and devices like smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, speakers laptops and more. Additionally, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank card holders can avail an instant discount on their purchases.

As the sale started, many were hooked to their phones and laptops to buy their favourite products, with some exciting discounts on phones from Apple, Samsung, Realme and others. Well, with Flipkart's sale came some hilarious memes as people bought iPhones at different prices, fluctuating from 48, 999 to 55,000. Take a look

