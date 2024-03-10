Woman grabs hold of man's collar after heated argument over train seat | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@GHARKEKALESH Woman grabs hold of man's collar after heated argument over train seat

Every now and then videos of people fighting over something or the other circulates on social media. This time is no different as a video of a man and woman fighting over a seat in a train has gone viral.

The video was shared by a page on social media with the caption, "Kalesh b/w a Mother-Daughter Duo and a Man inside Dehradun to Gorakhpur train over Seat issues on Women's Day."

The video shows a heated argument between the two as bystanders watch nervously. Another woman, presumably the first one's daughter joins her later in hitting the man in the video.

The incident allegedly took place on a Dehradun-Gorakhpur train. The video went viral within a few hours of being posted.

Several users commented on the video. One of the users wrote, "Normal scenery in 2nd class coach" while another said, "Aise collar nahi pakadna chahiye (She should have held his collar like that)."

A third user wrote, "I love these types of Kalesh. Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Railways is to blame for such incidents as they turn a blind eye to unreserved/ticketless passengers in reserved coaches and allowing them to travel."

