'Getting drugs as easy as buying lollipop': Student confronts police at University event, video goes viral

Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @DIVYA_GANDOTRA A student during a university event highlight the issue of easy availability of drugs in universities.

A video is going viral on social media in which a student is confronting the police pointing out their failure for not being able to track drug peddlers adding today getting drugs is as easy as getting a toffee or a lollipop.

According to reports, the video surfaced from a drug de-addiction event organised by police at IIT Delhi Technopark in Sonipat, Haryana.

In the video, a student asked the cops, "... we are present here for such a big event on drug de-addiction... but University has become the biggest epicenter of drugs... students of four universities are present here... getting Ganja (Cannabis) and other drug substances is as easy as getting a lollipop or toffee."

The student continued and asked the police, "...If a first or a second year student can find a drug dealer, why can't police trace them... are you legging behind?... What I believe as being a university student... there is a police checkpost nearby and just infront of it, drugs are being sold..." Take a look at the video.

The student's concern was well received by fellow collegeaues who clapped and lauded his efforts for highlighting the issue.

