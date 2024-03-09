Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Trending
  4. Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform in viral video, internet reacts

Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform in viral video, internet reacts

Several Zomato delivery women featured the new kurtas by the company. In the video, they were participating in a photoshoot wherein they showed their bliss over the change of the uniform and thanked the company for the same.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: March 09, 2024 12:43 IST
Zomato, kurtas to women delivery partners, viral video, trending news, trending stories
Image Source : LINKEDIN/ZOMATO Zomato viral video

Viral video: Zomato’s announcement of kurtas as one of the dress options for its women delivery partners instead of the Zomato t-shirts was lauded on the internet. The food delivery company shared the video of its employees trying out the new dress, which went viral on social media. The decision was made in response to the feedback from various female employees who said that they felt some discomfort with western-style t-shirts.

What’s there in the viral video?

Taking to Instagram, Zomato shared the video and wrote, “Starting today, Zomato women delivery partners can choose to wear a kurta”.

Several Zomato delivery women featured the new kurtas by the company. In the video, they were participating in a photoshoot wherein they showed their bliss over the change of the uniform and thanked the company for the same.

A woman delivery agent expressed her happiness and said, “Pocket bhi hain”.

WATCH VIDEO

Users react to the post

The video has so far garnered over 1.5 lakh likes on Instagram and various comments.

“Zomato you are amazing in every sense,” a user commented.

India Tv - viral video, Zomato

Image Source : INSTAGRAMReactions of the users

“Too wholesome,” another one said.

ALSO READ | International Women's Day: Swiggy, BoAT join hands against songs comparing women to food | Viral

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Trending News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement