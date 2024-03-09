Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform in viral video, internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : LINKEDIN/ZOMATO Zomato viral video

Viral video: Zomato’s announcement of kurtas as one of the dress options for its women delivery partners instead of the Zomato t-shirts was lauded on the internet. The food delivery company shared the video of its employees trying out the new dress, which went viral on social media. The decision was made in response to the feedback from various female employees who said that they felt some discomfort with western-style t-shirts.

What’s there in the viral video?

Taking to Instagram, Zomato shared the video and wrote, “Starting today, Zomato women delivery partners can choose to wear a kurta”.

Several Zomato delivery women featured the new kurtas by the company. In the video, they were participating in a photoshoot wherein they showed their bliss over the change of the uniform and thanked the company for the same.

A woman delivery agent expressed her happiness and said, “Pocket bhi hain”.

WATCH VIDEO

Users react to the post

The video has so far garnered over 1.5 lakh likes on Instagram and various comments.

“Zomato you are amazing in every sense,” a user commented.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMReactions of the users

“Too wholesome,” another one said.

