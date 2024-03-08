International Women's Day: Swiggy, BoAT come together against songs comparing women to food; post goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BOAT.NIRVANAANDSWIGGYINDIA Viral post on International Women's Day

Viral: On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2024, two popular brands came together and gave a beautiful message against the objectification of women in Bollywood songs. They mentioned the songs that compared women to food in a derogatory way. The joint post on Instagram by Swiggy and BoAt went viral within hours.

What’s there in the post?

In the viral post, a billboard with a line from a song is mentioned on the top. The food item is also picturised, beside which an illustration of a female is made who is putting on a headphone.

In the boxes made in the board, two lines are written, “This is tanduri murgi”, “This is not”, spreading the message that the women should not be compared to dishes.

“Some items only look good on the menu, not in your playlist. Let's #RightTheSong,” the caption of the post read.

How did the users react?

In the comments section, the users hailed the post.

“No one could have asked for better initiative than this on women's day... You guys nailed it,” a user wrote.

“a small step against objectifying women,” another one wrote.

The post has so far garnered over 4k likes and several comments.

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8th, is an opportune moment to honour and appreciate the remarkable women who have made a difference in our lives. Whether it's our mothers, sisters, friends, colleagues, or mentors, women play a vital role in shaping our world with their resilience, strength, and compassion.

