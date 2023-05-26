Friday, May 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Woman creates magical song with Arijit Singh's track titles, Badshah applauds. Watch

Woman creates magical song with Arijit Singh's track titles, Badshah applauds. Watch

This talented woman weaved Arijit Singh's song titles into a mesmerizing melody. Even Badshah couldn't resist reacting!

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2023 13:59 IST
Woman creates song with Arijit Singh's tracks
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman creates song with Arijit Singh's tracks

Trending News: Get ready to be mesmerized by a viral video that music lovers and fans of Arijit Singh cannot afford to miss. An artist named Sai Godbole shared a video on Instagram where she brilliantly combined several song titles of Arijit Singh, creating an epic track that has gone crazy viral.

Sai's rendition included popular song titles like "Tum Hi Ho," "Raabta," "Naina," "Agar Tum Saath Ho," "Dua," "Kesariya," and "Apna Bana Le," among others. She described it as her own version of Arijit's "Tere Hawale." The video quickly gained attention as Sai's smooth voice and enchanting lyrics captured the hearts of social media users. The post, shared two days ago, has accumulated over 17.6 million views, and 2.6 million likes.

The comments section overflowed with praise from both ordinary users and celebrities. Netizens were left speechless, with one user exclaiming, "Wow, this is amazing!" Others showered Sai with compliments, calling her "wonderful" and praising her voice. The video even caught the attention of Mithila Palkar and Badshah, who couldn't resist acknowledging Sai's talent.

Watch the viral video here:

Read More Trending News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News