Why is India Lockdown trending on Twitter? Know all about the 'alarming' trend

The Corona virus kept the nation locked inside the doors for 2 years, and the lockdown left a big impact on everyone's life. While some were unaffected by the lockdown, others found themselves in horrible conditions. After battling the deadly virus, India has emerged stronger. Now, just remembering the lockdown sends shivers down everyone's spine and gives them nightmares. As things are again returning to normal, the hashtag 'India Lockdown' unexpectedly started trending on Twitter, which spread panic on the internet as people were reminded of the terrifying events in the past.

The hashtag 'India Lockdown' trend on Tuesday surprised everyone, and internet users immediately began digging into the details. However, India Lockdown is not what you are thinking; rather, it is the name of Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming movie. After the filmmaker released the movie's teaser, the trend quickly spread over the internet.

As soon as netizens discovered it was a film, they started a memefest on the microblogging site. One user wrote, "Stop panicking people #IndiaLockdown is a movie." Another user commented, "#IndiaLockdown trending on twitter. Me remembering pervious lock down memories." A third user wrote, "My father calling me to come home ASAP, after seeing #IndiaLockdown trend."

The twitterati took a sigh of relief when they realised it was the title of a movie. While some people poked fun at the trend, others shared their reactions after seeing the alarming trend.

Speaking of the film, India Lockdown is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The film stars Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad and Aahana Kumra. It is based on the horrors people had to go through during lockdown.

