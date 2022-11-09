Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi look rules Malaysia fashion show, Bollywood fans send love from India

Alia Bhatt's look in Gangubai Kathiawadi was recreated with a twist by models at a recent show in Malaysia. The videos from the runway have been going viral on social media.

November 09, 2022
Alia Bhatt look
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SYAFASWEETTOUCH Alia Bhatt's look in Gangubai Kathiawadi inspired a runway show in Malaysia

Alia Bhatt's fandom is not just limited to India. The actress is loved by Bollywood fans all over the world and a recent fashion show in Malaysia is proof of the same. Models who walked the ramp recreated Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi look with a twist. Not only was the fashion show a hit for the attendees, but fans of Alia have been swooning over the models dressed as Alia from the Bollywood movie which was released earlier this year and was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. 

Models walk the ramp dressed as 'Gangu'

When Gangubai Kathiawadi was released in cinema halls earlier his year, Alia's look as a sex worker from Kamathipura impressed everyone. The white saree with black aviator glasses and neatly tied hair had become sort of a signature. Now, the same look was recreated by models for a fashion show in Malaysia. The models who walked the ramp ditched the saree for western attires but kept the make-up, hairstyling and aviator glasses, dishing out full-on 'Gangu' feels. One can't help but notice the similarities between Alia in Gangubai Kathiawadi and the models who were decked up as the Bollywood actress as they walked the ramp.  

Fans shower love on Malaysian models dressed as Alia Bhatt

After videos of models dressed as Alia Bhatt from Gangubai Kathiawadi went viral, Bollywood fans and Alia's followers flooded social media with loving comments. Reacting to the clips, one Instagram user said, "Wow (sic)." Another praised the fact that the designer did not just do a copy-paste job but also put their own creativity to use and came up with looks inspired by the Bollywood film. 

Below are Alia Bhatt's looks from Gangubai Kathiawadi that are a hit among fans and Malaysian models. 

