Who is Mankirt Aulakh? Punjabi singer making headlines after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

Days after the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, another Punjabi singer from the industry has reportedly demanded security cover. Seems like Mankirt Aulakh is in danger as he has been receiving death threats since last month from the Davinder Bambiha gang, a rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, whose member Goldy Brar took responsibility for killing the 'Old Skool' singer. Mankirt has requested the Punjab Police to increase his security cover. Well, what comes as a shock is-- a post on social media has claimed that Aulakh is behind the murder of Moose Wala.

Who is Mankirt Aulakh?

Popular Punjabi singer and music producer, Mankirt Aulakh belongs to Behbalpur village in Haryana’s Fatehabad. Born into a family of Jatt farmers, he moved to Chandigarh after his schooling. He made his debut in the Punjabi music industry in 2013. His song 'Kaka Ji' and 'Gallan Mithiyan' became an instant hit. He recently crooned the song 'Pakistan.' Mankirt enjoys a massive fan following. He has six million followers on Instagram and 4.55 million subscribers on YouTube.

Is Mankirt Aulakh linked to Sidhu Moose Wala's murder?

Reportedly, the Bambiha gang has alleged in a Facebook post that Aulakh was involved in the Moose Wala shooting and that he extorted money from other singers in the Punjabi music industry. Also, the post mentioned that Aulakh was no less than a gangster himself.

Soon, the singer refuted his involvement with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In a video message shared on his Instagram handle, he denied his manager’s involvement in the Moose Wala murder.

For those unversed, in February 2020, both Aulakh and Moose Wala were booked by Mansa Police under sections 294 (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC. It all happened because the singers were allegedly singing and promoting the song, 'Pakhiyan, pakhiyan.. gun vich panj goliyaan, ni tere panj veeran layi rakhiyan…Ni jidey uttey tu mardi, ohde uttey ikk 302 da parcha.'

