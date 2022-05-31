Sidhu Moose Wala's parents' emotional moment from last rites goes viral; father takes off his turban

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHU MOOSE WALA FANS Sidhu Moose Wala's parents

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated at his native village in Punjab's Mansa district. Thousands of mourners gathered for his cremation. They chanted 'Moosewala Zindabad' as they bid a tearful goodbye to the late singer. His family was inconsolable at his funeral. Several videos and photos from the cremation ceremony were shared online by Sidhu's fans, wherein the singer's mother is seen crying as she held her son's face. On the other hand, his father, Balkaur Singh paid his tributes to his son by taking off his turban.

The family took the body for cremation after a post-mortem this morning in Mansa Civil Hospital. Moose Wala's body was taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa, where he was dressed as a groom by his parents, per a ritual followed in Punjab after a young unmarried man dies. After the cremation, Moosewala’s father removed his turban and thanked the attendees with tear-filled eyes. As a mark of respect, he also folded his hands on seeing the sea of mourners present at the last rites. For the unversed, Sidhu's father was in a car right behind him, when he was attacked.

In one of the videos, Sidhu's father is seen crying as he looked at his son's body. His wife, Charan Kaur, who sat beside him, could be seen wiping off his tears.

The Punjabi singer was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday (May 29). The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead.