After Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Mika Singh's security beefed up in Jodhpur

After Punjabi singer-actor Sidhu Moose Wala’s spine-chilling murder, the security of Mika Singh has been tightened in Jodhpur, where he is shooting for his reality TV show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'. The Jodhpur Police has made strict security arrangements outside and inside the hotel where Mika is staying. Although the singer did not ask for extra protection, it is a step taken as a precaution after the murder of Moose Wala.

According to ADCP Nazim Ali, "The security of Mika Singh has been increased, although he did not make a request for the same. It is a step taken as a precaution." On the other hand, Mika Singh took a screenshot of Lawrence Bishnoi's Facebook page and talked about banning it.

On a related note, Mika Singh is in Jodhpur for the last ten days and Lawrence's henchmen are also associated with the same place, so the police have made elaborate security arrangements. ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala was to tie the knot, mother Charan Kaur was Preparing for singer’s wedding

Mika Singh demands strong action

After Moose Wala's Death, Mika Singh shared an image of himself with the late singer, as he paid condolences to his family. He also demanded strict action against the criminals. "I always say I'm proud to be Punjabi but today I feel shame to be saying the same. A young talented boy just 28 years old, so popular and with such a bright future ahead of him @iSidhuMooseWala killed in Punjab by Punjabi's. May God bless his soul and he rest in eternal peace."

"My prayers are with his family. Request to #Punjabsarkar please take strong action against these criminals. Heartbreaking," he added.

Sidhu Moose Wala's Cremated

The Punjabi singer was on Tuesday cremated at the native village in Punjab's Mansa district. A large crowd gathered at his native village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district to pay last respects to the Punjabi Singer. Earlier in the morning, accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem. The body was taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday (May 29). The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. Sidhu Moose Wala's old video about 'death' goes viral; Fan says 'he predicted his own death'

Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi.

(Inputs by Chandersekhar)