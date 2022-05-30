Sidhu Moose Wala's old video about 'death' goes viral; Fan says 'he predicted his own death'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHU MOOSE WALA Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa in Punjab. The incident happened just a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 people, including the singer. His shocking demise left fans and fellow artists devastated. Social media has been flooded by mourning fans sharing photos and videos of the Punjabi singer. Among these, an old clip of Moose Wala talking about life and death went viral.

After watching the video, several users stated that Moose Wala predicted his own death. Also, they expressed shock over the incident. A user wrote, Bhai tere layi jaan v hajar c par yaar tu kio chla giya saadi jindgi cho tere bina ki bnu sada yaar." Another wrote, "Yaar ykeen ja ni hunda v sadi jaan chali gayi love u bhai miss u (Can't believe that you are not with us. Love you brother and miss you). A third comment read, "LEGENDS never die"

Not only this, Moose Wala's latest track 'The Last Ride' caught eyeballs, wherein the song was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996. Several fans have noticed uncanny similarities between the song and the circumstances of Moose Wala's death.

Last year, he unveiled his track '295', which expressed his opinion on section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) -- "Injuring or defiling a place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class". "Dharman de naam te debate milugi. Sach bolega taan milu 295 Je karega tarakki putt hate milugi. (Debates on religion will end up your day. Speak the truth you get 295. Successful ones have hate on their way)," the song's lyrics read