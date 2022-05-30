Kangana Ranaut mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's sudden demise; lashes out at Punjab government

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KANGANA RANAUT, SIDHU MOOSEWALA Kangana Ranaut and Sidhu Moosewala

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed her shock and grief over the sudden demise of popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29. Taking to her social media on Monday (May 30), the actress questioned the law and order of the Punjab government. Calling it a 'sad' incident she posted a condolence message for the deceased singer.

Her post read, "Sidhu Moose Wala, a well-known face of Punjab, was murdered with bullets. This is a sad incident (Punjab ke jaane maane chehre Sidhu Moose Wala ko golyon se chalni kar unki hatya kar di gayi hai. Ye bahut dukhad ghatna hai)." Also Read: Sidhu Moosewala shot dead: Kapil Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Diljit & others mourn the sudden demise of singer

She further said, "Ye ghatna Punjab ki kanoon vyavastha ko spasht roop se bayan karti hai (This incident clearly reflects the law and order situation in Punjab)."

Sidhu Moose Wala's death

The tragic incident has created ripples in the music industry. The singer, never far from controversy's earshot was shot dead on the street in broad daylight. He was killed in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. He was on the wheel in Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, fired around 30 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moose Wala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. ALSO READ: 'We lost a legend': Sidhu Moosewala fans express shock over tragic news of Punjabi singer's killing

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa. In a Facebook post, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering Moose Wala.