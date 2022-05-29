Sidhu Moosewala shot dead: Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill & others mourn the sudden demise of singer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/KAPIL SHARMA Sidhu Moosewala

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday (May 29). He was shot at by unknown people in Mansa district. Three people including Sidhu were injured in the firing incident, however, Moosewala succumbed to injuries. As per information received, two others have been injured in the attack in which reportedly over 30 rounds were fired. Devastated by the news, several celebrities including Shehnaaz Gill, Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma, Armaan Malik among others offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

Expressing his condolence, comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Satnam shri waheguru, very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family #sidhumoosewala."

Music composer-director Vishal Dadlani called it a 'sad day' and wrote, "I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!"

Bigg Boss 13 fame and Punjabi actress Shehnaaz Gill, said "Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo #sidhumoosewala."

Singer Armaan Malik said "shocked and devastated… this can’t be true man. #sidhumoosewala"

"Shocking news about #sidhumoosewala , can’t believe it," tweeted Rannvijay Singha.

Guru Randhawan shared Sidhu Moosewala's photo on his Instagram stories and wrote "Very sad news and shocking. Waheguru parivar te mehar kare."

"Haath kaanp rahe he yeh post karte waqt, Big lose RIP paaji." Munawar Faruqui on Moosewala's death

Other Celeb reactions: