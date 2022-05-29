'We lost a legend': Sidhu Moosewala fans express shock over tragic news of Punjabi singer's killing

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@VIKASHB23494934 Sidhu Moosewala

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's untimely demise has left everyone shocked. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. The 27-year-old singer was attacked a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. Devastated by the tragic news, Moosewala's fan expressed their shock and anger over the killing and attacked the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover. For the unversed, the incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

ALSO READ: Who was Sidhu Moosewala? Punjabi singer-turned-politician shot dead in Mansa

Fans' Reaction

Calling it 'Unbelievable,' a user wrote,"One of the most talented rapper in Asia has been shot dead in India. Aakhir kitna hasad aur dushmani hogi kisi ki #sidhumoosewala." Another said, "Sidhu Moosewala has been shot dead . Young talented man didn’t deserve this. One of the most popular Singer in Aisa. Prayers and strength for the family. Rip Sidhu moose wala. #sidhumoosewala." A third comment read, "He was one of the best Punjabi rappers . He was SidhuMooseWala." ALSO READ: Sidhu Moosewala shot dead: Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill & others mourn the sudden demise of singer

Meanwhile, three people including Sidhu were injured in the firing incident, however, Moosewala succumbed to injuries. As per information received, two others have been injured in the attack in which reportedly over 30 rounds were fired. The singer had joined the Congress party in December last year. He had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by AAP candidate Vijay Singla.