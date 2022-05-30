'Threats, hate...' AP Dhillon REVEALS reality of Punjabi artist’s life after Sidhu Moosewala's death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AP DHILLON Sidhu Moosewala and AP Dhillon

After Sidhu Moosewala’s untimely demise, India-born Canadian rapper AP Dhillon has expressed his shock and grief over the murder. Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab. The incident happened just a day after the Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 people, including the singer. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Expressing concern over the incident, Dhillon, who is best known for his hit tracks like Insane and Brown Munde, took to his Instagram and highlighted how difficult it is to be a 'Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis' as they have to face 'constant judgement, hate-filled comments and threats.'

AP Dhillon's Post

AP Dhillon wrote that although Moosewala might be gone, his legacy is alive. "Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love to do," he wrote.

In his tribute to Moosewala, Dhillon continued, "I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and praying for our community. We need to do better."

Sidhu Moosewala's Death

The singer, never far from controversy's earshot was shot dead on the street in broad daylight. He was on the wheel in Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, fired around 30 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moose Wala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. RIP Sidhu Moosewala: Singing to Politics, controversies that involved the Punjabi singer

Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering Moosewala.