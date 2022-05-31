Sidhu Moose Wala was to tie the knot, mother Charan Kaur was Preparing for singer’s wedding

Follow us on Image Source : MOOSE WALA/INSTAGRAM Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi singer-actor Sidhu Moose Wala’s demise has left everyone in deep shock. He was on Tuesday cremated at the native village in Punjab's Mansa district. Several mourners including his fans gathered at the residence of Wala to pay their last respects. His family was inconsolable at his funeral. Just recently, Moose Wala's mother was getting the preparations done for her son's wedding, and today, she is laying him to rest. Reportedly, the Punjabi singer was to get married by the end of this year and preparations for the same were already underway.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur reportedly said that the singer-actor was going to tie the knot in April, but after losing the Punjab Assembly elections in March this year, the wedding was postponed to November.

Earlier in the morning, accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem. The body was taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa. A heavy police force was deployed outside his residence as mourners, especially the youth and the singer's fans, assembled outside the house to pay their last respects. ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala's old video about 'death' goes viral; Fan says 'he predicted his own death'

Meanwhile, Sidhu Moose Wala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab polls, was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday (May 29). The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. He was on the wheel in Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, fired around 30 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries.

Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering Moosewala.