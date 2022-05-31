Sidhu Moose Wala was dressed as groom before last rites. Know its significance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHU MOOSE WALA Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi singer-actor Sidhu Moose Wala was on Tuesday cremated at the native village in Punjab's Mansa district. Several mourners including his fans gathered at his residence to pay their last respects. They chanted 'Moosewala Zindabad' as they bid a tearful goodbye to the late singer. His family was inconsolable at his funeral. Accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem.

Moose Wala's body was taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa, where he was dressed as a groom by his parents, per a ritual followed in Punjab after a young unmarried man dies. Moose Wala's body was taken for cremation on a trolley decorated with flowers and pulled by a tractor, reportedly, the Punjabi singer's favourite one. For the unversed, Moose Wala's parents had been planning for his wedding. Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala was to tie the knot, mother Charan Kaur was Preparing for singer’s wedding

The singer’s mother combed his hair, made a plait, and tied it into a knot as Sikh men do. Also, a turban was then tied along with a sehra (Punjabi groom wears before leaving for the bride's home) to Sidhu Moose Wala. Before his last rites, his father Balkour Singh even fixed his son's moustache. The singer's parents were inconsolable as they sat beside the body at their home. Take a look

Reportedly, Moose Wala was to get married by the end of this year and preparations for the same were already underway. Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother Charan Kaur reportedly said that the singer-actor was going to tie the knot in April, but after losing the Punjab Assembly elections in March this year, the wedding was postponed to November. Also Read: Salman Khan's security beefed up after Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for Moose Wala's murder

Sidhu Moose Wala's Death

The Punjabi singer, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab polls, was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday (May 29). The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering Moose Wala.