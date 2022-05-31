Salman Khan's security beefed up after Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for Moose Wala's murder

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AKA_DPU/FILE IMAGE Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan

Hours after Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for killing Punjabi singer-actor Sidhu Moose Wala, the security of actor Salman Khan was tightened. Bishnoi had threatened to kill the actor in 2018. After learning about Moose Wala's murder, Mumbai Police beefed up the security of Salman Khan.

After knowing about Lawrence from Haryana's Special Task force, Police said that they have enhanced the actor's security outside his residence to make sure he is safe." Currently, Salman Khan is not at home. For the unversed, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi. ALSO READ: After Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Mika Singh's security beefed up in Jodhpur

In 2018, Lawrence Bishnoi said, "Hum karenge toh pata chal hi jayega. Salman Khan ko Jodhpur mein hi maarenge, pata chal jayega inko. Abhi toh maine kuch kiya hi nahi hai, bina matlab ke involve kar rahe hain. (When I do something, then you will know. Will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. As of now, I haven’t done anything. They are involving me for nothing)."

Mika Singh's Security Tightened

Earlier, the security of Mika Singh was tightened in Jodhpur, where he is shooting for his reality TV show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti'. The Jodhpur Police has made strict security arrangements outside and inside the hotel where Mika is staying. Although the singer did not ask for extra protection, it is a step taken as a precaution after the murder of Moose Wala.

On a related note, Mika Singh is in Jodhpur for the last ten days and Lawrence's henchmen are also associated with the same place, so the police have made elaborate security arrangements.

Sidhu Moose Wala's Cremated

The Punjabi singer was on Tuesday cremated at the native village in Punjab's Mansa district. A large crowd gathered at his native village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district to pay last respects to the Punjabi Singer. Earlier in the morning, accompanied by some relatives, Moose Wala's father received his son's body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem. The body was taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday (May 29). The incident happened within 24 hours after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government.

