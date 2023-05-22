White parrot dances to Daler Mehendi song as Punjabi owner sings Ishq Tera Tadpave. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM White parrot dances to Daler Mehendi song

Trending News: Talking parrots have always fascinated people with their ability to mimic human speech and entertain us with their playful antics. These intelligent creatures never fail to surprise us, and one viral video featuring a white cockatoo parrot dancing to a popular Punjabi song has taken the internet by storm. The video, shared on the Instagram page '__angelic_animals,' showcases the parrot's impressive moves as it grooves to the beats of Daler Mehndi's hit track "Ishq Tera Tadpave" while being perched up on a couch.

Parrots have long been admired for their ability to imitate human speech and even sing along to melodies. They have a knack for picking up tunes and showcasing their rhythmic talents. In this particular video, the white cockatoo parrot living in a Punjabi household has become gone viral for being a true Punjabi music lover. As the infectious beats of ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’ fill the air, sung by none other than the parrot's owner, the parrot enthusiastically sways and bobs its head in perfect synchronization.

The video, posted on Instagram, has garnered significant attention, amassing over 518k views and 47k likes. The incredible display of the parrot's dancing abilities has captivated netizens and the fact that it loves Punjabi music has left them in splits. Netizens were quick to express their delight and amazement in the comment section. Many praised the parrot's talent and adorable appearance, with some users commenting, "So cute," and "Pure punjabi bana diya aapne." "Vah kya performance Diye bacche ne dil khush Kar Diya," another user wrote. "Kahan se liya bhaiya please mujhe bhi lena hai yeh cocatoo," a user asked.

Watch the viral video here:

